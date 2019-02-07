Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
Heavenly Grace Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Leoncio Gutierrez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leoncio "Lionzo" Gutierrez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leoncio "Lionzo" Gutierrez Obituary
Harlingen - Lionzo Gutierrez, 96 of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 28, 2019. He is preceded in death by 2 sons Luis and Guadalupe Gutierrez.

Lionzo is survived by his former spouse Luisa Gutierrez whom they shared sons and daughters Alicia Nava, Lionzo Gutierrez, Jr., Lorenzo (Lisa Jane) Gutierrez, Cristina Wahler, Guillermo Gutierrez, Sara (Mark T. Walker) Gutierrez, Luz Gutierrez, Lucio Gutierrez, Jesus Gutierrez and Leticia (David Gonzalez) Gutierrez; 13 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; numerous other relatives and friends.

He was born in Cuautepec, Mexico, and was raised in Mexico City, and at the age of 25 he moved to Harlingen, where his dedication as a roofer began. He had a passion for music and loved to play the harmonica, and took great joy in singing to his family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 3:00 pm-9:00 pm with a rosary to be held at 7:00 pm in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel. A Eucharistic Service will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial to follow at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.