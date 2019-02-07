San Antonio - September 19, 1959 - January 27, 2019



Our beloved Letti was called to heaven on Sunday, January 27. She was surrounded by love and family.



Letti will be terribly missed by all who loved her. A homemaker at heart, her generous spirit blessed those around her through creativity. She will be remembered and missed fore being fiercely loyal to her family, making something extraordinary out of nothing and devoting her life to her son, Rudy.



She is survived by her loving son, Rudy (Erika) Cavazos; parents Robert (Mary) Vasquez; siblings: David (Lisa) Vasquez, Bobby Vasquez, Jr., Jennifer (Shawn) Colton; nieces: Sarah Cano Vasquez, Camille Renee Vasquez; nephew Israel Vasquez.



Service will be held Saturday, February 9 at 11 a.m. at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 710 N. Ed Carey, Harlingen.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the Humane Society of Harlingen, 1106 Markowsky Ave., Harlingen, Texas 78550.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 7, 2019