Mercedes - A much loved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, Louie Chapa Palomo left us peacefully to be united with our Lord at the age of 67 on February 1, 2019 with his family by his side at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance. Louie was born on August 29, 1957 in Toledo, Ohio to Epigmeno and Julia Palomo.



Louie is survived by his mother Julia Palomo; brothers Epigmeno Jr. and Rodolpho Palomo; sisters Sara (Robert) Rocha, Linda (Miguel) Sandoval, Julia (Rocky) Arreguillin and Leticia Palomo. 26 nieces and nephews; spouse Rita Badillo; daughters Juventina Palomo, Angelica Hernandez, Roxann (Erick) Zapata, Charlotte (Roy) Fuentes, LuAnna (Justin) Gracia, son Louie Palomo Jr., 10 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren.



Please join us as we celebrate the life of Louie Chapa Palomo on Tuesday , February 5, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with rosary to be prayed at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mercedes, TX. Cremation will take place after the church service under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX. Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary