FORT WORTH - Lydia Noemi Rodriguez Frias passed away peacefully Friday January 25, 2019. Mrs. Frias was 93.



Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 11, at Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 960 W. Bluff Street, with a reception to follow. A committal service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Family and friends will gather from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday in the Great Room at Robertson Mueller Harper.



Memorials: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to Gethsemane Presbyterian Church or the , ., in her memory, is suggested.



Born September 7, 1927 in San Benito, Texas, Lydia was the eldest of four born to Julio and Nieves Pedraza Rodriguez. She attended Austin College in Sherman and the Presbyterian School of Christian Education in Richmond, Virginia.



Lydia worked with children in Hispanic Presbyterian churches in Dallas for the Central Presbytery Office, then the Daycare Association of Fort Worth for 41 years. She and Juan Samuel Frias married in 1957 at Gethsemane Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth.



A faithful, lifelong, active Presbyterian, Lydia was one of the first Hispanic female Elders and focused on social justice issues and championed the rights of children. At Gethsemane, she taught Christian Education, English as a second language and U.S. citizenship classes at the International Academy. She also served as a Board member of Northside Community Health Clinic and translator during elections for Tarrant County.



The family would like to thank the staff of Dr. Sam Lee, and Universal Home Health and Universal Hospice for their kind care.



Lydia was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Efraim and Joel Rodriguez; sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Moreno; and dear friend, Barbara Lee.



Survivors: In addition to her husband, Sam, Lydia is survived by her sons, Steven Lee and Lori of Austin, and Dr. Sam Lee and Jennifer and their daughter Abigail of Fort Worth; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and their families. Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary