Harlingen - Maria De La Luz Gonzalez, 90, went to be with the Lord on Sunday February 3, 2019 At her residence in Harlingen, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Hacienda De Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon on October 30, 1928. She was the 3rd of 9 children born to Carlos and Felicitas Salinas. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and Great- Grandmother. She is preceded in death by her Husband + Jesus Gonzalez, Parents, Carlos and Felicitas Salinas; Sister + Herminia Marroquin; brothers + Alfredo + Horacio, Teodoso, +Victor, Sijifredo, Delfino, +Carlos; She is survived by daughters, Idolina (Gerardo) Jauregui,



Irma (Porfirio) Salinas; sons, Armando (Martha) Gonzalez, Jaime (Sylvia) Gonzalez, Eliazar (Ana Luisa) Gonzalez,



Arturo (Brenda) Gonzalez; She is also survived by 20 Grandchildren, and 37 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held Monday, February 4. 2019 from 12:00 noon to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m.



at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Rd., La Feria, TX 78559 Funeral Services will be held on February 5, 2019, At 10:00 am. At Queen of Peace Church, 1509 New Combes Hwy,



Harlingen, Texas 78550 Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park 14166 US-Bus, La Feria, Texas 78559



Honored to serve as pallbearers are her grandsons, Javier Gonzalez, Jerry Jauregui, Andrew Gonzalez, Matthew Valdez, Ramsey Gonzalez and Joey Jauregui; Honorary pallbearers grandsons, Michael Margenau and Israel Pena. Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 5, 2019