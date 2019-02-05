Harlingen - Maria Delgado, 88, entered the Lord's heavenly kingdom on Saturday, February 3, 2019 at her residence.



Maria was born on January 4, 1931 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Sidronio & Zenaida Alejandro.



She will be dearly missed by all. Maria was a devoted & loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, & friend. She enjoyed playing bingo with her friends, she was a fashionista, she loved gardening, was a devout Catholic, and most of all adored her children and raised them to be strong, independent individuals.



She is preceded in death by her daughter, Maricela Delgado; brother, Juan Alejandro, and both her parents.



Maria is survived by her loving family to cherish her wonderful memory, her beloved & devoted husband of 71 years, Vicente Delgado; children, Beatriz Leal (Jacinto), Martina Delgado-Sims (Rodger), Jesus Delgado, & Gloria Martinez (Alberto); grandchildren, Lisa Jean Garcia, Monika Lunn (Adam), Greg Gonzalez III (Alejandra), Erik Delgado (Lora), Michael Leal (Yvette), Jacquelyn Rebolloso (Naidu), Jennifer Reason (Eric), & Mario Martinez Jr. (Heather), Daniel Leal and Rebecca Leal; 21 great grandchildren; and siblings, Manuela Sanchez Alejandro, Dora Alejandro, Irma Carrizal, Oscar Alejandro, Martina Alejandro, Alma Salas, & Sidronio Alejandro Jr.



Visitation will be Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.



A funeral mass of Christian burial is tentatively set for Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.



Interment will follow to Harlingen-Combes Memorial Park Cemetery in Combes.



Honored to serve as pallbearers will be her grandsons & son-in-laws.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.