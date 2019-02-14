La Feria - Harlingen- Maria Elvia Garcia 86 Years old beloved mother and grandmother passed away on February 12, 2019 at her residence.



She is survived by her daughters, Maria G. Lopez, Sofia Davila, Maria Elida Anguiano, Margarita (Geronimo) Lopez and Esperanza Ibarra Garcia sons, Juan Marcos (Elida) Garcia, Magdaleno (Alice) Garcia, Hector (Diana) Garcia and Javier Garcia. Brothers, Juan Maldonado, Lauro (Rebecca) Maldonado, Mario (Mercedes) Maldonado, Ruben Maldonado sisters, Ramona Loredo, Oralia Alvarez, Irma (Jesse) Gonzales, Graciela (Robert) Bustos, Carmen (Tony) Silva and Minerva Banda. She is survived by her grandchildren Omar (Josie) Garcia, Angelica Davila, Corina (Joe) Cordova, Luis (Jennifer) Lopez, Cesar (Brenda) Davila, Adrian (Michelle) Lopez, Veneranda (Oscar) Lopez, Angelita Garcia, Rodolfo Anguiano, Candice Disabato, Feliciano Garcia, Domanique Garcia, Fermin Garcia, Marcos Antonio Lopez.



Preceded in death by her father Juan Maldonado, mother Camerina Maldonado, brother Juan Ambrosio Maldonado, daughter Elvia Tamez, son, Luis Garcia, Fermin M. Garcia, Enrique Garcia, grandsons, Juan Marcos Garcia Jr., and Orlando Lopez, great grandchild Leroy Angulo Jr., son in law Louis Davila III. Survived by great grandchildren Areceli (Angel) Casas, Albert Casas, Gianna Davila, Jaden Gonzalez, Mason A. Lopez, Diego Davila, Adrian Lopez Jr., Mariella Garcia, Nicholas Garcia, Aiden D. Lopez, Aria D. Lopez, Trinidad Garcia, Amado Juan Vargas, Isabella M. Anguiano, Juan Vasquez Jr., Joaquin Vasquez and Jacob Melendrez. Survived by several nieces and nephews.



She was a loving, kind, sincere and devoted mom, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend whose face brought joy to those she touched. She will be missed by all those who knew her.



Many thanks to her nurses, Nancy Gonzalez, Dora Cantu and Kathy Redfern from Greater Valley Hospice and Dr. Luis Reynoso.



Funeral Services will be held at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home on February 14, 2019 from 2-9 in La Feria. Funeral Services will be on February 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home burial to follow Restlawn Memorial Park.



Pallbearers: Omar Garcia, Cesar Davila, Rodolfo Anguaino Jr., Fermin Garcia, Adrian Lopez, Feliciano Garcia, Marcos Antonio Lopez. Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 14, 2019