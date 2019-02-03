Home

Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
Edinburg - Maria Guadalupe Martinez, born December 12, 1942 went to her heavenly home on February 2, 2019.

Maria is preceded in death by her loving husband Felipe Martinez, her parents Manuel and Ofelia Lopez.

Maria loved cooking for her family and friends. She was a very crafty person she would crochet, do flower arrangements. She loved her birds and her precious dog. The most important treasure that she had was her family.

Maria is survived by her ten children Moses (Mary Jo) Martinez, Lea (Ernesto) Ricardes, Febe (Nick) Sanchez, Josue (Catalina) Martinez, Abraham (Dahlia) Martinez, Victoria (John) Serrano, Aaron (Maribel) Martinez, Ruth (Manuel) Nieto, Rachel (Javier) Avila, Jesus (Anabel) Martinez. She also leaves behind 28 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren who will miss her greatly.

Visitation for Maria will be held Sunday February 3, 2019 from 10 AM - 9 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home located in La Feria, TX. Funeral Service will take place Monday February 4, 2019 at 10 AM with burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 3, 2019
