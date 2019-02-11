Home

Heavenly Grace Funeral Home
26873 N. White Ranch Road
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5614
Mavis Pearl Carr


Mavis Pearl Carr


1933 - 2019 Obituary
Mavis Pearl Carr Obituary
Harlingen - Mavis Pearl Carr, age 85, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Saturday February 9, 2019. Mavis was born February 27, 1933.

Mavis loved to bake with her family. She also loved going fishing and loved sewing. She loved anything that would bring the family together.

Mavis is survived by; daughter Katherine Carr; son Keith Carr; and son Thomas Carr. Mavis also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Mavis was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Vemi Bull; husband Jack Carr

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Carr family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 11, 2019
