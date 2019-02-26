Primera - Michael A Burbach, son, brother, husband, father, teacher, coach, and fighter finished his long battle with cancer on February 24, 2019. He fought with strength, courage, and grace right up until the end.



Michael was born in Cedar Rapids, IA on April 22, 1965 to Cecilia and Gary Burbach.



Michael was a lifelong learner and athlete. He started his 31 year career with Harlingen ISD at Wilson Elementary where he met his best friend and future wife, Dawn. Mike transferred to Gutierrez Middle School the year it opened. Mike taught and coached there right up until the end of his life.



Michael left behind a beautiful legacy with people that he loved deeply., and they loved him deeply right back. His wife, Dawn, their children whom he could not have been more proud: Max (Morgan), Victoria (Daniel), Grant, and Celinda. He will be greatly missed by his parents, Gary and Cecilia; his mother and father in law, Merle and Linda ; his brother, Andy (Kari); various in-laws, nieces and nephew; and honorary sister, Judy Hannes. Mike loved all of his students and athletes, past and present.



We, his family would like to thank, Dr. Shenkenberg, nurse Sharon, and the entire Valley Cancer staff for their amazing dedication, and devotion to Michael's care. The VBMC fourth floor nursing staff for the loving care they provided during his hospital stays. The family is also thankful for the guidance from Dr. James Castillo and his staff.



A huge debt of gratitude to our GMS and Stuart Place families. Your love and support have meant the world. Also, much love to all of our friends and family near and far. We felt the love and prayers from all around the world.



While there is a huge unfillable hole in our lives, we know that he's now pain free, playing and coaching soccer and volleyball, and he's smiling.



A good coach can change a game; a great coach can change a life.



A celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced.



I have fought the good fight. I I have finished the race. I have kept the faith-



2 Timothy 4:7 Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 26, 2019