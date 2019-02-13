Sebastian - Pedro Aguirre Alvarez, age 74, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 8:40 in the morning surrounded by his family on his Ranch in Sebastian, Texas. He was born September 9, 1944 to Martin Y. & Maria A. Alvarez. Adventurous at heart, Pedro (Pete) joined the Navy at age 17 and sailed around the world during his 6 years of service during the Vietnam War. A lifelong trucker and workaholic he kept busy working in his shop; he could do anything and everything. He loved life and family bar-be-que's. Fond memories of his Christmas pig roasts will continue to bring laughter and joy to the hearts of his family and friends.



Pete is survived by his wife of 50 years, Victoria Guerrero Alvarez, his children Joey Alvarez (Sylvia & Jake) and Mary Helen Fretz (Marcos), and his grandsons, Jase Alvarez and Johnathan Alvarez. He is also survived by his sisters Dominga Barrera (Erasmo) and Maria Duenas (Tony) and his in-laws Leonila Alvarez, Javier Diaz, William Surina, & Hector Mancillas. Pete was preceded in death by his Father and Mother, Martin Y. & Maria Alvarez, his brother Jose A. Alvarez, and his sisters, Sarah Diaz, Carmen Surina, Marta Mancillas & Elva Silva (Everardo).



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 1:00PM till 9:00PM with a rosary at 7:00PM at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 8:00AM till 12:00PM at Good Shepherd Funeral Home and continue from 1:00PM till 3:00PM followed by the funeral mass at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church. A funeral procession will follow to his final place of rest in the Sebastian Guadalupe Cemetery.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home. 1157 W. Hidalgo Raymondville, TX. Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary