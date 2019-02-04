02/01/2019 - Alvin/Sebastian, Texas



Our beloved Ramon De La Rosa, Jr., 71 of Alvin, Texas entered into rest on Friday, February 1, 2019 in Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston, Texas.



He was born on December 24, 1947, son of the late Ramon De La Rosa, Sr. and Ignacia De La Rosa.



He was honored to serve his country in the U. S. Army, 25th Infantry.



Ramon is preceded in death by his father, Ramon, Sr., daughter, Veronica; brother, Danny; sister, Dolores "Lola"; and niece Roxanne "Roxy".



Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda De La Rosa, son, Ramon De La Rosa, III, daughters, Gina D Rodriguez and Monica Shakleford; mother, Ignacia De La Rosa; brothers, Oscar (Lydia) and Hector (Aida); sisters, Della (Thomas), Frances and Hilda; grandchildren: Robert, Phoenix, Jaden, Paris, Justice, Xavier, Sebastian, Valencia, Vincent and Miranda.



Visitation will be held on Monday, February 4, 2019 with a rosary at 7:00 p.m.



Funeral services will be held at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 345 Martin Cavazos, Sebastian, Texas on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Sebastian Guadalupe Cemetery, Sebastian, Texas.



Military rites will be given by the American Legion Post #390 of Raymondville.



Honored to serve as pallbearers are: Vincent D. Rodriguez, Rudy Garcia, Ruben Garcia, Cesar Lopez, III, Oscar De La Rosa, Jr., J. D. De La Rosa.



Honorary pallbearers are: Monica Shackleford, Miranda Rodriguez, April Nicole Lopez and Erika Garcia.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, Texas. Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 4, 2019