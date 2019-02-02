San Benito/Los Indios - Reynaldo George Moody, 74, went home to the Lord's Kingdom Thursday January 31, 2019 at his residence. Born July 15, 1944 in Los Indios, TX to Merced Moody and Angela George Moody whom proceed him in death along with his siblings, Hector Moody, Leo Moody, Martin Moody, Dora Garcia and Lily (Odelia) Saenz. Rey was a lifelong resident of Los Indios and member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.



Left to treasure his memory are his siblings, Louis Moody, Rachel Gonzalez and Arminda Parker, Sister in laws, Guadalupe Moody and Maricela Argullin Moody. He is also survived by several nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held on Sunday February 3, 2019 from 3 pm to 8 pm with a prayer service of the holy rosary to begin at 6 pm in the evening, led by his niece, Patsy Banda. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday February 4, 2019 AT 11 AM with Deacon Jasso as celebrant. Interment will follow to Las Rusias Cemetery.



Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave., Harlingen, Texas 78550 You may sign the online guestbook or leave a memory for the family at www.trinityfunerals.com Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary