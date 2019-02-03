Santa Rosa - Victoria B. Alvarez, 77 of Santa Rosa, TX entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 31, 2019. She was born in Santa Rosa, TX to the late Manuel & Maria R. Barocio. She is preceded in death by her husband Pedro O. Alvarez, by 2 sisters and 2 brothers.



Victoria was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. She worked for VBMC in the housekeeping division for 10 years. She loved to play bingo and the slots as entertainment where she had many friends.



Victoria is survived by her sons and daughters Elena Costilla, Yolanda (Hector) Canales, Juanita (Martin Rea) Alvarez, Elisa (Ruben) Cisneros, Esmerijilda "Hilda" Alvarez, Rachel (Kevin) Saenz, Pedro (Linda) Alvarez, Jr. and Roberto (Molly) Alvarez; 24 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; siblings Genoveva Perez, Tina Costilla, Lydia Meza, Cheto Barocio and Gabriel Barocio; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 3, 2019 in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel from 12:00 noon-9:00 pm with a prayer service to be held at 7:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Monday, February 4, 2019 at 8:30 am at Wings of Faith Church, 271 E. Jesus Tavila, Santa Rosa, Tx with a funeral service to begin at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Santo Nombre Cemetery.



Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Hector Canales, Jr., Herardo Canales, Adrian Canales, Rene Garces, Ricardo Garces, Matthew Cisneros, Brandan Cisneros and Jose Luis Rodriguez, Jr.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Valley Baptist Medical Center.