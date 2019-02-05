Home

San Benito Funeral Home
1400 West Highway 77
San Benito, TX 78586
(956) 361-9192
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
1000 N. Crockett St
San Benito, TX
Wilma (Metcalf) Schini


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Wilma (Metcalf) Schini Obituary
Los Fresnos - Wilma Metcalf Schini 91 passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. She was born on September 29, 1927 in Howard County Indiana to Harry and Mildred Metcalf. She retired from General Motors after 30 years of service.

Wilma was precede in death by her parents and her son Gustav Harry Schini; sister Margaret Laag; brothers: John Metcalf, Russell Metcalf, Perry Metcalf, Forrest Metcalf and Cleo Otto Metcalf.

Left to cherish her memory will be her husband of 54 years Paul Schini, her sons William Schini, Paul C. Schini and 6 grandchildren. Her sisters Margie Sinnamon, Caroline Scott and Dorothy Hartman; Uncle Eugene Metcalf.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 1000 N. Crockett St. in San Benito. Wilma will be laid to rest at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Peru, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made in her honors, to The or St. John Lutheran Church of San Benito.

Funeral arrangement are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 5, 2019
