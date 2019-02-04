|
Los Fresnos - Wilma Metcalf Schini 91 passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. She was born on September 29, 1927 in Howard County Indiana to Harry and Mildred Metcalf. She was retired from General Motors after 30 years of service.
Wilma was precede in death by her parents and her son Gustav Harry Schini and her sister Margaret Laag.
Left to cherish her memory will be her husband Paul Shini; her brothers: John (Phyllis) Metcalf, Forrest (Sue) Metcalf, Perry Metcalf, Russell Metcalf, Cleo Otto (Beverly) Metcalf; sisters Margie Sinnamon, Caroline Scott and Dorothy Harman; uncle Eugene Metclaf.
Funeral service will be 10:00 Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 1000 N. Crockett St. in San Benito. Wilma will be laid to rest at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Peru, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made in her honors, to The or St. John Lutheran Church of San Benito.
Funeral arrangement are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 4, 2019