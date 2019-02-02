Ada Dulmer, 97, died on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 with her family by her side at TideWell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, Florida.



She was born Aida Pizzulo in Passaic County, New Jersey on Aug. 8, 1921 to Victor and Gussie Pizzulo.



Ada worked in the family pizzeria and attended Traphagen School of design in New York, New York. As a young woman she loved dancing and roller skating and was n accomplished seamstress. Ada married John Joseph Dulmer on June 29, 1946 in Passaic County, New Jersey. Ada and "Jack" raised their two sons, John Joseph Dulmer, Jr. and Frank Dennis Dulmer in Clifton, New Jersey and later in Wayne, New Jersey. She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker.



The Dulmers built a home in Venice, Florida in 1973 and later moved there to retire. Ada enjoyed spending time with her friends, family and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an active member of Grace united Methodist Church in Venice, Florida where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Ada volunteered for Cancer Care and also served as a Hospice volunteer for 15 years until she "retired".



She is survived by her son, Dennis Dulmer, Sr. of Venice, Florida; grandchildren, John Dulmer, Jr., Kelly Goede, Dennis Dulmer, Jr., Nicole Dulmer, Michael Dulmer, Adam Dulmer, Katie Dulmer and Samantha Dulmer; and great-grandchildren, Lilly, Ty, Isabella and James Goede, Gabriella and Dennis Dulmer III, and Emma and Spencer Dulmer.



Visitation will be at Farley Funeral Home, Venice, on Monday, February 4 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Grace United Methodist Church on Tuesday February 5 at 9:30 a.m., with burial at Venice Memorial Gardens. A reception will be held at Grace United Methodist following the services.



To share a memory of Ada or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.