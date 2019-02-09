Gwendolyn Fulton Klink



(1924 - 2019)



South Lake Tahoe, CA - Gwen Klink, 94, died January 28th at Barton Skilled Nursing facility, South Lake Tahoe, CA. near the mountains that she loved.



Gwen was born to Alvena and Ralph Schaller in Earlville, IA. She graduated high school in Ashton, IL and in 1945 graduated nursing school at Chicago's Northwestern University Hospital.



She married Ralph Fulton October 2, 1943. In 1957 they moved their family to Rockford, IL where she worked as an RN at Rockford Memorial Hospital and Rockford Clinic for many years.



They moved to Venice, FL in 1975 where she and Ralph were active members of Grace United Methodist Church. She worked for several doctors before retiring. After Ralph's death in 1987 she spent the next 12 years as a volunteer at the Venice Senior Friendship Health Center. She enjoyed travelling, knitting and spending time with family.



In June 2003 she married Dr. Edward Klink. They enjoyed many wonderful years together in Venice, FL.



She was predeceased by her brother Herb, and husbands Ralph (1987) and Ed (2015). She is survived by her children, David (Rose) Fulton, Wendell, ID; Jean (Greg) Bergner, S. Lake Tahoe, CA; Jeff (Teresa) Fulton, Janesville, WI; and Tim (Holly) Fulton, Peoria, IL, 7 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.



No services are planned at this time.



Chapel of the Pines, Placerville, CA 530-622-3813 is handling arrangements. Read More Listen to Obituary