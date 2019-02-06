Home

House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-5005
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron
472 W Turkey Foot Lake Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
John C Eberhardt, 87, passed away in Venice, Florida on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. He was born in Barberton, Ohio to Joseph and Emma (nee Drotos) Eberhardt and graduated from Kenmore High School. He served in the US Air Force, and retired from Goodyear Aerospace after 32 years of service. A devoted family man and a rock solid model of selflessness, hard work and generosity will be his forever lasting legacy to family and those that knew him.

Preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, Gene and William, nephew, Joseph, nieces, Meghan and Betsy, he is survived by loving wife of 61 years, Lois, sons, Chip, Greg (Tina) and Tim (Jeannette), granddaughter Megan, sister, Helen (Bud) Sterner, sisters-in-law, Sheila, Joyce and Cathryn and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 6 at 11:00 am at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lk. Rd. (Rt. 619) Portage Lakes. Interment to follow at Manchester Cemetery in New Franklin. Family and friends will be received Tuesday from 4 pm to 8 pm and Wednesday from 10 am until the time of the service at the funeral home.
