Joseph "Joe" Colado, 82, a resident of Venice, Florida, passed away on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.
Born in Havana, Cuba, he was the son of Joaquin and Blanca (Irmia) Colado.
Joe was a former resident of Bensenville, Illinois and was a Plant Manager at Symons Corp. for 25 years.
He volunteered for meals on wheels and with the Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.
Surviving is his wife, Lilian; daughter, Pam (Mike) Real of Aurora, Illinois; son, David (Bridget) Colado of Aurora, Illinois; grandchildren, Landon, Lily, and Olivia.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Epiphany Cathedral, 310 Sarasota St, Venice, FL 34285.
To send condolences, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com