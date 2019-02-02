Home

National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
Nokomis, FL
View Map
Kathleen Smelker Barnes


Kathleen Smelker Barnes Obituary
Kathleen "Kay" Smelker Barnes ,101, formerly from Michigan, passed away at Lukehaven on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.

Kathleen was born in Douglas Manitoba, Canada and on Nov. 12, 1917. She was the loving wife of Don E. Smelker and her second husband, Samuel E. Barnes.

She is beloved in the memories of her three children, Sharon (Jeffrey), Roger, Michael (Susan); five grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and many loving relatives and lifelong friends.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 11 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Nokomis.

Arrangements are handled by National Cremation Society of Sarasota.
