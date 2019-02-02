|
Kathleen "Kay" Smelker Barnes ,101, formerly from Michigan, passed away at Lukehaven on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.
Kathleen was born in Douglas Manitoba, Canada and on Nov. 12, 1917. She was the loving wife of Don E. Smelker and her second husband, Samuel E. Barnes.
She is beloved in the memories of her three children, Sharon (Jeffrey), Roger, Michael (Susan); five grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and many loving relatives and lifelong friends.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 11 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Nokomis.
Arrangements are handled by National Cremation Society of Sarasota.