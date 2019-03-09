Kathleen "Kate" Sue Garter, 63, of Yalaha, Florida passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.



She was born on Dec. 8, 1955 to Walter and Helen Pratt Kirkland.



The daughter of an Army Lieutenant Colonel, she was born in Honolulu, Hawaii and lived in Germany and Italy until settling in Venice, Florida in 1970, following her father's retirement. She graduated from Venice High School, Class of 1974 and remained in the area, moving to Ft. Myers in 1976 and managing Williams-Sonoma stores in Ft. Myers and Naples. She moved to Yalaha in 2007 and was employed as a retail manager for Lowe's in Mt. Dora until her retirement in 2013. An avid gardener, she loved picking blueberries and she especially loved Christmas and all of its trappings. Additionally, she and her husband supported and volunteered for Habitat for Humanity.



Kathleen is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Thomas of Yalaha; daughter, Teal Renee (Adam) Kwater of Longwood, Florida; grandson, Adam "AJ" Kwater; sisters, Katherine Irene (Jack) Harris and Kristena "Tina" (Paul) Apicella; brother in law, George Smith; many nieces, nephews and other extended family and her 5 feline companions. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lt Col(Ret) Walter and Helen Kirkland; and her sister, Karen Ann Smith.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date in Venice, Florida and the family request any memorial donations be made to Habitat for Humanity.



