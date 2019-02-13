Mildred H. Edsall (nee Acord), 101, of Nokomis, Florida, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.



She was born on Jan. 10, 1918 to Lester and Ethel Acord in Lockport, Illinois.



She was educated in Lockport schools and St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Joliet, Illinois. She served three years in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps in WWII. She married Erenesto Edsall in 1946, and they had two sons, Larry and Mark. She was coordinator of School Health Services at school district 3654 in Romesville, Illinois from which she retired. She organized the Northeast Division of School Nurses and was vice-president of the Illinois Association of School Nurses. She served as President of the Will County Pharmaceutical Auxiliary one year. Mildred was a member of the Joliet Church of the Nazarene and a charter member of the Crystal Lawns Nazarene Church in Plainfield, Illinois and later transferred to the Nazarene Church in Venice, Florida. She served many years as world missions president in all three churches. She also served two years on the Venice Symphony Board. Her hobbies were sewing, flower gardening, painting and she loved to travel.



Mildred was preceded in death by her late husband, Erenesto, a granddaughter, and her brother, Donald Acord. In 1999 she married Eugene Fazekas who passed away in 2012. She is survived by her two sons, Larry Edsall, Mark (Teresa) Edsall, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at the Venice Nazarene Church on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Scholarship Fund, Venice Church of the Nazarene, 1535 E Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34292. Tidewell Hospice of Venice or the Shriners. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements.



A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com. Read More Listen to Obituary