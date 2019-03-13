Phyllis C. Bliss, 94, of Nokomis, Florida passed away peacefully at her home on the 3rd of March, 2019.



Phyllis was born May 16, 1924 in Elyria, Ohio to Clyde and Florence Clapp. She had one brother, Melvin and one step sister June Donnely, both whom preceded her in death.



She graduated from Elyria High School in 1941. Phyllis married Howard K. Bliss in 1945 in New York City. They enjoyed 58 years of marriage when Howard passed in 2003. She was a stay at home mom until the youngest went to first grade. At the time she was employed by Moen Faucets (Stenadyne) of Elyria, Ohio in the time study department and was later promoted to Executive Secretary for the Plant Manager. She retired at the age of 62 to come to Florida with her husband. She lived in Sheffield Village for 32 years prior to relocating to Nokomis, Fl. in 1986. Phyllis enjoyed bowling, playing cards and socializing at the Clubs. She was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxillary, National Order of the Alley Cats, Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary and Amvets Post 1979 in Galion, Ohio. Phyllis always had a great sense of humor and a very quick wit. All will miss that. She is survived by two daughters Janet Hargarther of Sarasota, Pat Shaw (Al) of Nokomis and three sons Paul AKA Andy of North Port, Charles (Mitzi) of South Venice and Jason (Ning) of Nokomis. She also has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be held at the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 101, 600 Colonial Lane, Nokomis on March 30, 2019 1:30 PM.



In lieu of flowers, which she didn't like to see die, memorial donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, Florida 34238. Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel is in charge of arrangements.