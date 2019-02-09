Susie "Sue" Asselta, 91, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Venice, Florida.



She was born Jan. 13, 1928, in New York, New York, to Filomena and Biagio Catalano.



She received the Venice Regional Bayfront Health Volunteer Appreciation Award for her 3,000 hours of service.



She loved to spend time with her family, travel and play Mahjong. But what she loved the most was dancing - at weddings, parties, the VFW, the beach gazebo, the Legion, anywhere she could, up until her last days.



Sue was the life of the party. You could always count on her for a good laugh over her favorite drink, a Black Russian.



She is survived by her daughters, Agnes Barreto, Fay Rasmussen and Debbie Daubert; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.



Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Louis V. Asselta.



Services: Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Farley Funeral Home, 265 S. Nokomis Ave, Venice, followed by a prayer service. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Venice Memorial Gardens.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238. Read More Listen to Obituary