Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Venice Memorial Gardens.
Resources
More Obituaries for Susie Asselta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susie Asselta


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susie Asselta Obituary
Susie "Sue" Asselta, 91, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Venice, Florida.

She was born Jan. 13, 1928, in New York, New York, to Filomena and Biagio Catalano.

She received the Venice Regional Bayfront Health Volunteer Appreciation Award for her 3,000 hours of service.

She loved to spend time with her family, travel and play Mahjong. But what she loved the most was dancing - at weddings, parties, the VFW, the beach gazebo, the Legion, anywhere she could, up until her last days.

Sue was the life of the party. You could always count on her for a good laugh over her favorite drink, a Black Russian.

She is survived by her daughters, Agnes Barreto, Fay Rasmussen and Debbie Daubert; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.

Sue was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Louis V. Asselta.

Services: Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Farley Funeral Home, 265 S. Nokomis Ave, Venice, followed by a prayer service. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Venice Memorial Gardens.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now