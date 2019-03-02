Thelma M. (Wright) Howard, 92, of Venice, Fl., died Monday Feb., 18, 2019 with her loving husband Harold H. Howard and daughter Cindy Fucsik by her side.



Thelma grew up in Toledo, Ohio where she met Harold, the love of her life in the eighth grade. They married on Dec. 9, 1944 and were blessed to enjoy 74 years together. They spent 20 plus years in South Bend, Ind., raising their 2 daughters, Dolly Howard and Cindy (Howard) Fucsik before moving to Venice in 1989 where they had the pleasure of watching their grandson Chris Fucsik and granddaughter Cari (Fucsik) McDowell grow up.



Before retiring, Thelma was a public speaker and secretary who loved spending time planting her flower garden. She was also a "gamer" long before gaming was a thing! She loved to play duplicate bridge, scrabble, Parcheesi and oh yes Frogger. She loved spending time with family and made sure that happen by arranging annual family vacations with all her siblings, their families and her parents. We all thank her for those fantastic memories and the stories we get to share with our loved ones for life.



She is survived by her loving husband Harold, daughters Dolly Howard, Cindy Fucsik, son-in-law Mark Fucsik, grandchildren Annette Brown, Russell Brown, Shari (Brown) Lambert, husband Shannon Lambert, Chris Fucsik, Cari (Fucsik) McDowell, husband Steve McDowell, great grandchildren Chase, Jake and Logan Lambert, Alexandra, Payton, Elliette, Samatha McDowell, brother Warren Wright and many nieces and nephews.



Services will be officiated by her nephew David Hubert on Monday, March 4, at 4:00 in the First Christian Church located at 1100 Center Road, Venice with a celebration of life gathering immediately after. Read More Listen to Obituary