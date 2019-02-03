Roy Lemay
July 12, 1946 - January 16, 2019
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Ernest Roy Lemay of Rancho Mirage, CA, on January 16, 2019 at the age of 72. Roy was born in Des Moines, Iowa on July 12, 1946 to Ernest Roy and Lucy Lemay. The family spent time in Iowa and California, and ultimately relocated to Denver in 1956. Roy married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Ann Erickson. Three children were born to this union: Joseph "Scott", Jeffrey, and Anthony "Tony". After graduation, Roy joined the Navy and served on the USS Forestall during the Vietnam conflict. He earned the prestigious Bronze Star Medal for his efforts during a catastrophic fire aboard the ship in 1967. Roy spent 20 years at Frontier Airlines subsequently moving to Durango, CO and Modesto, CA. In 1997, Roy began a new career as a Sales Coordinator and Human Resources/Safety Coordinator in Apple Valley, CA. In 2017, Roy relocated to Rancho Mirage, CA. He is survived by his sister, Kay Rolfe of Aurora, CO; his sons, Jeffrey Lemay of Orange County, CA and Tony Lemay of West Linn, OR; and grandchildren, Heather, Codi, Elizabeth, Brooke, and Meghan. Interment will be at Ft. Logan National Cemetery with the love of his life, Beverly, who preceded him in death in April 1997. His son Scott also preceded him in death in July 1997. A Memorial Mass will be said on Friday, February 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Horan and McConaty, 11150 E. Dartmouth Avenue (at S. Parker Road), Aurora, CO 80014; (303) 745-4418.
Published in the Daily Press on Feb. 3, 2019