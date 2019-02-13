Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Lawrence Eylicio. View Sign

Fred Lawrence Eylicio

November 4, 1957 - January 15, 2019



Fred Lawrence Eylicio, born on November 4, 1957 in Belen, New Mexico, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 15th. 2019. Fred graduated from BHS in 1975. He was in ROTC, track and field. Fred was active in his youth group at Saint Josephs Catholic church. Fred became a Chef for numerous years, cooking the best foods with the perfect taste. He loved to read his Bible and listen to the Word. He enjoyed bird watching, loved birds in their natural habitat. Fred was known for his loving and caring heart, his gentle and kind spirit. His love and warmth will forever be missed. Fred is survived by his siblings, Mary (Rudy) Sauceda, Rose (Robert) Arias, Larry Eylicio, Kathy Carmona, Diane (Matthew) Stanton, Reina (Adolfo) Silva, and Darlene (Michael) Bernal; numerous nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Fred is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Flora Eylicio; sister Mary Ellen Jimenez; nephew David Vargas Jr.; and uncles and aunts. Services will be held February 20th at 10am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 505 E. Mountain View, Barstow CA 92311; reception following.

505 E Mountain View St

Barstow, CA 92311

