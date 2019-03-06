Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ronald Wayne Bayes

January 17, 1958 - March 3, 2019



Ronald died at age 61 in Boone, Iowa from heart failure. He graduated from Apple Valley High School in 1976. After high school he enlisted in the Army. He worked at Holbrook's Welding & Fab. in Hesperia and TXI Riverside Cement as a welder. He was an excellent welder and could make amazing things. He moved to Iowa and worked for a salvage yard until he became too ill to work. He was preceded in death by his father Donald and brother Jon Bayes. Ron is survived by his mother Elaine Bayes, brothers Raymond and Bill Bayes, sister-in-law Maria Bayes, and nephews Nicolas and Justin Bayes. Ron had a great sense of humor and loved to dress up and decorate for Halloween, his favorite day. He also loved the solitude and peace of being out in the Mojave Desert. Following his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be a private memorial at one of his favorite spots in the desert. Ronald Wayne BayesJanuary 17, 1958 - March 3, 2019Ronald died at age 61 in Boone, Iowa from heart failure. He graduated from Apple Valley High School in 1976. After high school he enlisted in the Army. He worked at Holbrook's Welding & Fab. in Hesperia and TXI Riverside Cement as a welder. He was an excellent welder and could make amazing things. He moved to Iowa and worked for a salvage yard until he became too ill to work. He was preceded in death by his father Donald and brother Jon Bayes. Ron is survived by his mother Elaine Bayes, brothers Raymond and Bill Bayes, sister-in-law Maria Bayes, and nephews Nicolas and Justin Bayes. Ron had a great sense of humor and loved to dress up and decorate for Halloween, his favorite day. He also loved the solitude and peace of being out in the Mojave Desert. Following his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be a private memorial at one of his favorite spots in the desert. Published in the Daily Press on Mar. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close