Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sarah L. (Gibson) Scott

August 19, 1938 - January 24, 2019



Sarah passed away on January 24, 2019 in Apple Valley, California. Sarah was born Sarah Lou Gibson in Richmond, MO. She was raised in San Diego, California with her two brothers, David (Tom) Gibson and John (Jack) Gibson, who both preceded her in death. She raised two children, Sandra (Scott) Hayes (son-in-law David Hayes) of Arizona, and Stephen Scott, who preceded her in death. She worked for the city of Baldwin Park for 25 years and received her B.S. from Cal Poly Pomona in business in 1994. She is remembered by her two loving granddaughters Catlin Hayes of San Diego and Bridget (Hayes) Seroka of Apple Valley. A memorial will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00am at Sunset Hills Chapel. Victor Valley Mortuary is handling all arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Apple Valley Animal Shelter or . Sarah L. (Gibson) ScottAugust 19, 1938 - January 24, 2019Sarah passed away on January 24, 2019 in Apple Valley, California. Sarah was born Sarah Lou Gibson in Richmond, MO. She was raised in San Diego, California with her two brothers, David (Tom) Gibson and John (Jack) Gibson, who both preceded her in death. She raised two children, Sandra (Scott) Hayes (son-in-law David Hayes) of Arizona, and Stephen Scott, who preceded her in death. She worked for the city of Baldwin Park for 25 years and received her B.S. from Cal Poly Pomona in business in 1994. She is remembered by her two loving granddaughters Catlin Hayes of San Diego and Bridget (Hayes) Seroka of Apple Valley. A memorial will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00am at Sunset Hills Chapel. Victor Valley Mortuary is handling all arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Apple Valley Animal Shelter or . Funeral Home Victor Valley Mortuary & Memorial Park

15609 11th Street

Victorville , CA 92392-3354

(760) 245-8164 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Daily Press on Feb. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations