Sarah L. (Gibson) Scott
August 19, 1938 - January 24, 2019
Sarah passed away on January 24, 2019 in Apple Valley, California. Sarah was born Sarah Lou Gibson in Richmond, MO. She was raised in San Diego, California with her two brothers, David (Tom) Gibson and John (Jack) Gibson, who both preceded her in death. She raised two children, Sandra (Scott) Hayes (son-in-law David Hayes) of Arizona, and Stephen Scott, who preceded her in death. She worked for the city of Baldwin Park for 25 years and received her B.S. from Cal Poly Pomona in business in 1994. She is remembered by her two loving granddaughters Catlin Hayes of San Diego and Bridget (Hayes) Seroka of Apple Valley. A memorial will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00am at Sunset Hills Chapel. Victor Valley Mortuary is handling all arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Apple Valley Animal Shelter or .
Victor Valley Mortuary & Memorial Park
15609 11th Street
Victorville, CA 92392-3354
(760) 245-8164
Published in the Daily Press on Feb. 10, 2019