Margaret A. Smith, 87 of Des Moines, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines.
Margaret was born July 13, 1931, in Belmond, daughter of Floyd and Nina (Ebeling) Mortimer. She grew up in Cedar Falls and after her marriage moved to Waverly.
She was employed by the Bremer County Sheriff's Department and later she was a Respiratory Therapist for Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. After her retirement she made her home in Urbandale. Margaret is survived by her children; Cynthia (David) Taschner, Kathryn Flanders, Gregory Smith, Donna Stout and Linda Fossen, as well as several grandchildren.
Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Monday, February 4, 2019, at the Iles-Westover Chapel in Des Moines where friends were to call one hour prior to services.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Feb. 5, 2019