Catherine Jean Williams, 95, of Meshoppen, formerly of Waymart, Pa and Florida, passed away Sunday night, February 10, 2019 at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after an illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Williams in 2012. Jean was also preceded in death by two brothers: Frederick Naizby and James Naizby.



Born July 26, 1923 in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late James and Catherine (Swindlehurst) Naizby. She lived in Carbondale until 7th grade and then moved to Waymart. She was an adventurous child. At 18 months old she pulled over a Christmas tree with burning candles. At age 2, she climbed up the front of an ice box and pulled it over on her and was saved when the refrigerator was caught on the baseboard.



After high school, Jean worked as a secretary for the Army Signal Corps in Washington D.C. in the Pentagon. She returned to Waymart and worked as a Medical Secretary at Farview Hospital for 5 years. Later she worked as secretary of Waymart High School for 5 years.



She changed to special education and worked as an aide for 25 years. The highlight of her career was taking a trip to Washington D.C. with 29 disabled students, 2 volunteer nurses, teachers, aides, and some parents. They were treated very well, with a private tour of the White House and lunch at the House of Representatives dining room. In later years these special needs children were treated to a bus trip to the shore at New Jersey, courtesy of the Elk Club at Point Pleasant, NJ. A year or two later, these kids again went to the shore through the same Elk Club. Jean was instrumental in arranging these trips.



She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Waymart. She was a member of a knitting club in Pennsylvania. She became a member of a Knitting Machine Club in Florida, whose members were very active with charity projects, including knitting blankets and hats and other clothing for infants in hospitals.



She is survived by two children: Donald Williams of North Carolina, and Nancy Finlon and her husband John of Meshoppen; 5 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, all of whom she totally enjoyed; two sisters-in-law, Adie Naizby of Connecticut and Bonnie Naizby of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral Services will be on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Calvary United Methodist Church, 151 Belmont St., Waymart, PA 18472 with Pastor Bonnie Sheard officiating.



Calling hours will be on Saturday from 10:00 AM till the time of service in the church.



In lieu of flowers, you may send a donation to Lake Como Community of Hope, P.O. Box 330, Lake Como, Florida 32157



Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc., Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472.



