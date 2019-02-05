Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home
1228 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-0260
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home
1228 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
8:00 PM
Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home
1228 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Skinner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Marie (Brill) Skinner


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dolores Marie (Brill) Skinner Obituary
Dolores Marie Brill Skinner age 92 passed away February 2, 2019 at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center.
She was married to the late Raymond Skinner .

Dolores was born November 30, 1926 on the family farm in Smith Hill, the daughter of the late Walter and Blanche Bates Brill. She married Raymond Nelson Skinner on December 24, 1944. She was a dedicated loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Dolores enjoyed quilting and playing games and cards.

She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Schupper of Honesdale and sons, Duane Skinner of Honesdale,
Darren Skinner and his wife Noel of Honesdale, Gary Skinner of Honesdale, and LeRoy Skinner and his wife Janet of Texas; a sister Norma Canfield and her husband Lloyd of Honesdale; fifteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by sons, Dale, Carl, and Randy; brothers Leon and Lawrence Brill; sisters, Ethel Palko and Lois Beardsley; granddaughter Shannon Skinner and grandson Corey Skinner.

Her final wish was that in her remembrance an act of kindness be extended to family, friends, and even strangers.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2018 at 8:00PM in the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa with Rev. Donald Olsommer of the Smith Hill United Methodist Church officiating. . Friends may visit the funeral home from 6:00-8:00 PM. A graveside committal service will be held in the spring in the Smith Hill Cemetery.
Published in Wayne Independent on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.