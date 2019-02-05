Dolores Marie Brill Skinner age 92 passed away February 2, 2019 at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center.

She was married to the late Raymond Skinner .



Dolores was born November 30, 1926 on the family farm in Smith Hill, the daughter of the late Walter and Blanche Bates Brill. She married Raymond Nelson Skinner on December 24, 1944. She was a dedicated loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Dolores enjoyed quilting and playing games and cards.



She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Schupper of Honesdale and sons, Duane Skinner of Honesdale,

Darren Skinner and his wife Noel of Honesdale, Gary Skinner of Honesdale, and LeRoy Skinner and his wife Janet of Texas; a sister Norma Canfield and her husband Lloyd of Honesdale; fifteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by sons, Dale, Carl, and Randy; brothers Leon and Lawrence Brill; sisters, Ethel Palko and Lois Beardsley; granddaughter Shannon Skinner and grandson Corey Skinner.



Her final wish was that in her remembrance an act of kindness be extended to family, friends, and even strangers.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2018 at 8:00PM in the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa with Rev. Donald Olsommer of the Smith Hill United Methodist Church officiating. . Friends may visit the funeral home from 6:00-8:00 PM. A graveside committal service will be held in the spring in the Smith Hill Cemetery.