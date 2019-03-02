Donald R. Griffiths, 82, of The Hideout, Lake Ariel died Friday Feb 22 at Wayne Memorial Hospital after an illness.

Born in West Scranton, he was the son of the late Nathaniel and Anna Buffey Griffiths. He was a 1954 graduate of Scranton Central High School, and attended Lafayette College. In 1955 he married Marilyn Sproul, his former wife. Beginning in 1956, he was a teller for the Third National Bank of Scranton. He was a National Bank Examiner for the federal government. He then went on to work for Scranton National Bank, first as Manager of the bank's Clarks Summit branch, and finally as the bank's Assistant Vice President.

Upon retirement from banking, Don worked for Sarno & Sons.

He was a member & treasurer of the Abington Lion's Club. He was an avid tennis player and fisherman, a serious baseball fan and enjoyed playing tennis, baseball and other sports with his kids and friends.

Surviving are 4 children: Sandy Griffiths Schmidt & husband Mark, of Tabernash, CO; Jim Griffiths of Lake Waynewood, PA and Elk Mountain, PA; Debbie G Epifanio & husband Darren of Vail, CO; Ellie G Dunn of Duluth, GA; 3 grandsons: Jonathan Schmidt, Dominick Epifanio and Nathaniel Jarrett; brother Bill Griffiths of Lake Waynewood, PA & Lakewood Ranch, FL; cousin Donald Buffey; niece Lee Katker & 2 daughters; nephew Greg Griffiths.

Services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.