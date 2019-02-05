Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Grace Episcopal Church 827 Church Street Honesdale , PA View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Zimmer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy Kerber Zimmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dorothy Kerber Zimmer, 90, of Honesdale passed away peacefully on Friday morning, February 1, 2019 at home, after an illness.

Born at home on August 21, 1928 in Wallington, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late John and Emma (Laszig) Mokray. In 1946, Dottie graduated from Lodi High School in New Jersey and went on to work as a file clerk in a Prudential Insurance office in Newark. Dottie also studied light opera in New York City.

On September 23, 1950, she married Robert Kerber who preceded her in death on January 5, 1995. She later married Mark R. Zimmer, Sr. on March 11, 2000 until his death on June 1, 2007.

Dottie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Honesdale where she sang in the choir for more than 60 years as a soloist. She also served her church as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. Dottie was a member of the Honesdale Women's Club for more than 52 years; she served as President of the club and also President of the General Federation of Women's Club Northeast District.

She also belonged to the Wayne Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and the Wayne County Historical Society. Dottie served her community as an auditor of Lebanon Township; she was also a Cub Scout and 4-H Leader. An accomplished artist, for many years, Dottie taught art classes at the Honesdale Senior Center. Through the 1960's, Dottie worked for the Katz Factory and was an accomplished seamstress. For a time, she worked at Town & Country Dress Shop where she did alterations. Dottie went on to work for Maurice Meagher's Nationwide Insurance Co where she was a bookkeeper from August of 1985 through December of 1993. She was most prolifically known for paintings of flowers and landscapes. Her varied interests included painting, sewing, cooking, knitting, reading, gardening, music, visiting with people, and most of all, her family.

She is survived by a son, Lawrence Kerber and his wife Shirley of Tyler Hill; and a daughter, Linda Kerber Trauger of Honesdale; three grandchildren: Kyle Kerber, Beth Kerber and Darcy Simonelli and her husband Nicholas Simonelli; two great-grandsons Kole Kerber and Clay Taninies and a great-granddaughter Brittany Taninies; siblings Genny Hazelton, Fred Mokray, and Helena Reed.

Dottie was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Laura in 1955; and a grandson, Kevin Kerber in 1989. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Bertha Wickle, Ruth France, and Shirley Holleran.

Dottie's family extends sincere gratitude to the staff of Wayne Memorial Home Health and Hospice for the wonderful care they provided in her final weeks.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in Grace Episcopal Church, 827 Church Street, Honesdale, PA with the Rev'd Edward K. Erb, Rector officiating. A time of fellowship and refreshment will immediately follow the service in the church hall.

Private Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dottie's memory to Wayne County Library, 1406 North Main St. Honesdale, PA 18431.

Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com Published in Wayne Independent on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries