Gladys D. Blockberger, 95, of Wayne Woodlands Manor, Waymart, formerly of Honesdale, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 after an illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Welsh in 1964, and later her husband, Reuben Blockberger in 2005.



Born August 22, 1923 in Honesdale, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Kinney) Swartz.



Gladys was a member of the White Mills United Methodist Church. She enjoyed baking, and entered many cakes at the Wayne County Fair through the years. Her family will cherish her memory always; especially of the many pies she baked for Thanksgiving Dinners. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Gladys will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her.



She is survived by her daughter: Rosie Antoine of Lake Ariel; grandsons: Troy Antoine of South Canaan, Travis Antoine of Poway, CA, and Trent (Heather) Antoine of Dickson City; great-grandchildren: Derek, Austin, Brooke, the twins: Sophia & Mason, Kendall, and Cooper; step-grandchildren: Michelle Cornacchia (Vince) of Beach Lake and Jamie Blockberger (Gabby) of Honesdale; and step-great-grandchildren: Everett and Ava; a daughter-in-law: Debbie Blockberger of Honesdale; nieces, and nephews; and a God-Daughter: Bonnie Cousins.



Gladys was also preceded in death by her beloved son Danny Welsh in 1985; and a step-granddaughter, Renee Blockberger; siblings: Walter Lane, Francis "Red" Lane, Mary Simon, Rita Ryan, and Nellie Lane.



The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to their second family: The staff and administration at Wayne Woodlands Manor for all of the love, compassion, and support they provided for the past several years. Their kindness and care will never be forgotten.



Memorial Services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the White Mills United Methodist Church, Route 6, White Mills, with Pastor Marge Allgeier officiating.



The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 5:00 PM through the time of the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wayne Woodlands Manor, 37 Woodlands Drive, Waymart, PA 18472.



Interment will be private, at a later date, in St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery, Honesdale.



Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc., Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472. Published in Wayne Independent on Mar. 19, 2019