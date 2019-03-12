Jeanette S. (Perry) Brussell, 85, of Honesdale, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center in Honesdale.



Born on May 31, 1933 in Clemo, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lester C. and Mary K. (Reilly) Perry.



Jeanette and her former husband Joseph Brussell owned and operated a dairy farm on Beech Grove Road for many years. She enjoyed all aspects of working on the farm and had the knowledge to keep the farm running. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and baking.

A loving mother, Jeanette was a talented seamstress who enjoyed knitting and crocheting and making clothing for her children.



She was a member and Women's Activity State Director at South Auburn Grange and Beech Grove Grange. She was also a member of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Honesdale.



A loving mother and grandmother, Jeanette will be remembered for having a heart of gold and cared for everyone around her.



Jeanette's family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center for their care and support given to

Jeanette during her stay.



Surviving is her son Joseph Leo Brussell and wife Nancy of Honesdale; daughters Cynthia Williams and husband Irv, Constance Donat and husband Dennis and Debra McLaud and husband David all of Honesdale; her sister Katherine Corcoran of Honesdale; grandchildren Kimberly Williams Cavage, Kelly Williams Birmelin, Eric Williams, D. Lee Donat, Kyle Donat, Linda Sue Brussell Bennett, Joseph S. Brussell, Chad J. Brussell Sr., Kara B. Brussell and Kourtney S. Brussell; 15 great

grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by an infant daughter Linda Sue Brussell; her brother James Robert Perry and her former husband and friend Joseph Brussell.



Following cremation, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 14th at St. Mary Magdalen Church, Honesdale at 11 am. The family will receive friends on Thursday, 9 until 10:30 at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale. Private interment will be in St. John's Cemetery at the convenience of her family.



Memorial contributions can be made to St. John the Evangelist Parish, 414 Church St. Honesdale, PA 18431.