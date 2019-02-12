Kathryn "Kitty" G. Lawrence, Honesdale, PA, Age 60, joined our Lord and Savior Friday, February 8, 2008, at Scranton Regional Hospital, Scranton, PA. Born April 16, 1958, in Lansing, MI, to Maurice and Alvera Rodman. She graduated from Capital City Christian School, Lansing, MI, with the class of 1976. She married the love of her life, Keith Lawrence on April 21, 1979.

Following their marriage and birth of their first 3 children they moved to Honesdale, PA. There they resided for more than 30 years. Many locals remember her for having worked 15 years at Wal-Mart. She enjoyed spending with family, especially the grandkids; enjoying the sunshine outside, and traveling.

She was a member of Calkins Baptist Church, Milanville, PA.

Survivors include her husband, Keith Lawrence of Honesdale, PA; 4 children, Gerrett (Marcie) Lawrence of Lansing, MI, Scott (Jessica) Lawrence of DeWitt, MI, Renelle Olver of Honesdale, PA, and Allison Lawrence of Shreveport, LA; 7 grandchildren; 3 sisters, Lynn Fox of Lansing, MI, Ann Foreman of Leighigh Acres, FL, and Patty Rouse of Laingsburg, MI. Preceded in death by her father and 2 older sisters.

Final Arrangements have been made by Miller Bean Funeral Home of Scranton, PA.