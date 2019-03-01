Maureen Patricia "Mickey" Foster, age 79, of Woodledge Village, Hawley died peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Charles William Foster, in 1983.



Born June 21, 1939, in Manhattan, NY, she was the daughter of the late James Joseph and Ellen Veronica (Doran) Dowling. Formerly of Flushing, Queens, NY, she and her husband moved with their family to Woodledge Village in 1979. She was well-known as the longtime hostess at Lange's Restaurant in Hawley.



A devout Catholic, Mickey was a member of BVM Queen Of Peace Roman Catholic Church, where she was active with the Altar and Rosary Society and taught CCD for 25 years. She organized the Right to Life bus trip to Washington, DC for many years. She was a Woodledge Village Community Association Board Member for over 20 years. She also volunteered in the organization of the Halloween parade in Hawley for many years.



She is survived by her children: Charles Foster and his wife Leslie of Springfield, VA, Maureen Kelly and her husband Kevin of Hawley, Laura Rosengrant and her husband Wayne of Hawley, Greggory Foster his wife Marilyn of Hawley, Jacquelyn Barna and her husband Bob of Waymart, Kelly Bethea and her husband von of Woodland Hills, CA; 28 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.







She was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Malachy Dowling.



Calling hours will be Friday, March 1, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at Teeters' East Chapel, 505 Church St, Hawley, PA. The Funeral Mass will be Saturday, March 2, at 10:00 AM at BVM Queen Of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 314 Chestnut Ave, Hawley, celebrated by Rev. Richard W. Beck, Pastor. Burial will be in B.V.M. Queen Of Peace Cemetery, in Spring 2019.



In honor of St. Jude, the patron saint of the Foster family, memorials may be made to , 262 DannyThomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org.



For additional information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com. Arrangements were made by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc., 505 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428. Published in Wayne Independent on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary