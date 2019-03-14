Peter A. Curran, 89, of Bloomsburg, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Sunset Ridge Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomsburg. He was a resident at The Bloomsburg Towers before his illness.



Born on December 25, 1929 in White Mills, he was the son of the late James F. and Lillian (Ritter) Curran. After graduating from high school, he later served in the US Navy.



Peter worked at Moore Business Forms in Honesdale before moving to Bloomsburg in 1971. There he worked in hotel management at Hotel Magee, The Sheraton and Quality Inn before retiring.



He was a faithful member of St. Columba Church in Bloomsburg. He enjoyed spending time at his nieces home to visit her cats and dog.



Surviving is his brother John Curran of Palm Desert, CA; several nieces and nephews, as well as many great nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his sisters Dorothy Langan, Kathryn Gray, June VanDeusen, Sister Mary Teresa and Lois Curran; brothers James, Vincent, Gerald, Edward, Joseph, Leo and George Curran.



Following cremation, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 18th at St. Mary Magdalen Church, Honesdale, PA at 10 am.

Private interment will be in St. John's Cemetery at the convenience of his family. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale. Published in Wayne Independent on Mar. 14, 2019