Shirley Johnson Ashley, 89, of Tyler Hill passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at home on January 26, 2019.

Her husband of 59 years, Herbert Ashley, preceded her in death in 2011. Born on August 25, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Katherine Johnson of Bay Head, NJ.

She grew up sailing and clamming in the Barnegat Bay and crabbing on the docks of her family business, Johnson Brothers Boat Works. Her love of the Jersey Shore would remain a constant throughout her life.

Shirley graduated from Douglass College, becoming an elementary school teacher before marrying Herbert in 1951 and starting a family. Together they raised four sons who would eventually work with their father at the family's car dealerships, Surf Chevrolet, in Point Pleasant Beach, and later, Ashley Chevrolet, in Honesdale, PA.

In 1986, Shirley and Herbert left the shore for farm life in Pennsylvania.

Shirley embraced life in the country with enthusiasm, raising sheep, chickens, geese, donkeys, and any other wild creatures that happened to find themselves on the farm. It was not unusual to find her nursing a lamb back to health inside her home or staying up throughout the night to assist in the birth of a lamb or a litter of puppies.

Shirley was a member of the Bay Head Yacht Club, the Garden Club of New Jersey, Honesdale Golf Club, the Cold Spring Rileyville Presbyterian Church, and the Rileyville Ladies Aid. She enjoyed gardening, golfing, knitting, playing bridge and exploring antique shops. Shirley and Herbert traveled the world extensively, with Ireland and Bermuda holding a special place in their hearts. Nothing, however, brought her more joy or immense pride than her family, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Paul, and her sister, Pauline (Polly) Johnson Manning. Surviving are sons Scott and wife Jennifer, Mark and wife Rochelle, Matthew and wife Francine; daughter-in-law Peggy; grandchildren Thomas, Lauren, PJ, Matthew, LeighAnne, Christopher, Ian, Brad, Kristin, Alex, Danna, Chale, Mark, Emily, Allison, and Tyler; greatgrandchildren Parker, Cole, Lila, Amelia, Lexi, Matt, Kate, Zach, Henry, Lolly, Logan, Charlotte, Liam, Ethan, Ryder, Summer, Colton, Parks, Ryland, Kennedy, Ashton, Parker, and Mason.

Funeral Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa 18431 Published in Wayne Independent on Feb. 12, 2019