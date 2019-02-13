Thomas Vincent LeStrange, Jr., 71, of Honesdale passed away peacefully after an illness on Monday afternoon, February 4, 2019 at Wayne Woodlands Manor, Waymart. Born January 31, 1948 in Honesdale, he was the son of the late Thomas & Florence (Collins) LeStrange, Sr.



Tom graduated from Narrowsburg High School, and went on to serve his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He was an Intelligence Officer, stationed in Germany for the duration of his deployment. Tom earned an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice from Lackawanna College.



His Law Enforcement career spanned many years; He retired from Honesdale Borough Police Dept. after 26 years of service as Lieutenant Detective. He went on to serve in the Wayne County District Attorney's Office as a County Detective. Tom was also an avid writer and enjoyed his time working for The Weekly Almanac where he created a weekly article titled "Skipping Stones". Tom made many friends, and he always did his law enforcement job with compassion and justice.



He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his wife, the former Bonnie Goble. The couple married on June 2, 1972. He is also survived by three children: Brett Douglas LeStrange and his wife Liz, Sean Patrick LeStrange and his wife Marion, and Heather Jo LeStrange and her husband Robert Emmet, five grandchildren: Zachary, Seth, Ava, Wyatt, and Wade; and a Godson: Jonah Milovan all of Honesdale; a brother: David Stuart and a sister: Susan Ferraro.



A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Mary's Church, 414 Church Street, Honesdale, PA 18431.



Graveside services with Military Honors will be in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Cemetery, Honesdale, in the spring.



Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc, Edward Howell Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com Published in Wayne Independent on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary