Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert Harry Noonan, age 94, was born September 18, 1924 and passed away January 12, 2019 in Grand Junction Colorado. He is preceded in death by his father William Noonan and Mother Nellie Zuelsdorf. Robert was a teacher, chemist, musician, and artist. After 3 years in the US Army, Robert attained a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry at Northwestern State, and a Music Degree at Centenary College. Robert played French Horn in three different symphony orchestras and wrote and taught music to high school students in Louisiana and Colorado. Robert was a very witty and interesting man who was loved by many of his students, friends, and relatives. He is survived by his brother William Noonan Jr., wife Adele Noonan, and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial will be held at Resthaven Gardens, Baton Rouge, La. on Feb. 2 from 12-2 p.m. followed by a service at 2 p.m. Special thanks to Crossroads Assisted Living, Hope West, and special friend Penny Sutton for Robert's care. Robert Harry Noonan, age 94, was born September 18, 1924 and passed away January 12, 2019 in Grand Junction Colorado. He is preceded in death by his father William Noonan and Mother Nellie Zuelsdorf. Robert was a teacher, chemist, musician, and artist. After 3 years in the US Army, Robert attained a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry at Northwestern State, and a Music Degree at Centenary College. Robert played French Horn in three different symphony orchestras and wrote and taught music to high school students in Louisiana and Colorado. Robert was a very witty and interesting man who was loved by many of his students, friends, and relatives. He is survived by his brother William Noonan Jr., wife Adele Noonan, and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial will be held at Resthaven Gardens, Baton Rouge, La. on Feb. 2 from 12-2 p.m. followed by a service at 2 p.m. Special thanks to Crossroads Assisted Living, Hope West, and special friend Penny Sutton for Robert's care. Funeral Home Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home

11817 Jefferson Highway

Baton Rouge , LA 70816

(225) 753-1440 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Gonzales Weekly Citizen from Feb. 5 to Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Gonzales Weekly Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close