Robert Harry Noonan, age 94, was born September 18, 1924 and passed away January 12, 2019 in Grand Junction Colorado. He is preceded in death by his father William Noonan and Mother Nellie Zuelsdorf. Robert was a teacher, chemist, musician, and artist. After 3 years in the US Army, Robert attained a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry at Northwestern State, and a Music Degree at Centenary College. Robert played French Horn in three different symphony orchestras and wrote and taught music to high school students in Louisiana and Colorado. Robert was a very witty and interesting man who was loved by many of his students, friends, and relatives. He is survived by his brother William Noonan Jr., wife Adele Noonan, and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial will be held at Resthaven Gardens, Baton Rouge, La. on Feb. 2 from 12-2 p.m. followed by a service at 2 p.m. Special thanks to Crossroads Assisted Living, Hope West, and special friend Penny Sutton for Robert's care.
