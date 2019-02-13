BELLEFONTAINE - Donald E "Bud" Hall, 84, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born in Cable, Ohio on January 1, 1935, the son of the late Meffard and Carrie (Perry) Hall.

On June 18, 1954 he married Mary Elizabeth (Alexander) Hall and she survives.

He is also survived by their children; Debra (Jim) Rife of Bellefontaine, Bevan (Despina) Hall of Boca Raton, FL, Shanel (David) Henry of Bellefontaine, a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Darr of Findlay, nine grandchildren; Bene' Wills, Addie Rife, Logan Rife, Casey Hall, Carson Hall, Morgan Henry, Camden Henry, Jacob Hall and Reiss Hall, five great grandchildren, one sister; Norma Jean Keeran of Urbana and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Trell Hall on August 11, 1999, a granddaughter, McKenzie Rife on March 17, 2012, two brothers, Arnold and Paul Hall, and four sisters; Ethel Russell, Elma Roush, Geneva Hess, and Donna Scott.

Bud worked in the construction field his entire career, often building commercial buildings. As well as being an avid fisherman, he loved the outdoors, especially to garden and mowing his yard was well as others. You always knew where he was in the yard because he constantly whistled while he worked. He always talked about how blessed he was to have the family he did, and how proud he was of them, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pastor Julie Fogle will officiate a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main Street, Bellefontaine. Visitation will be two hours (4 to 6 pm) prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, Bud requested that memorial contributions be made to the Kenzie Rife Scholarship Fund, c/o Bellefontaine City Schools. 820 Ludlow Road, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311. The scholarship will benefit BHS students who plan to major in music or art.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER in Bellefontaine and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.