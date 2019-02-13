BELLEFONTAINE - Frank E. Aultman, age 82, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 9:12 a.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Urbana, Ohio on August 12, 1936 to the late Raymond G. and Mildred (Watson) Aultman.

On December 7, 1954, he married Martha Joann Aultman and she preceded him in death on March 26, 2011. Frank was also preceded in death by a son, Ron Aultman; two daughters, Betty Jo Aultman and Cheryl Ann Colyer; sisters, Patty Aultman and Marylou Evilsizor; and a brother, Richard Aultman.

He is survived by a son, Randy (Collette) Aultman of Lima; a daughter, Pam (Ron) Pope of DeGraff; son-in-law, Tim Colyer of Bellefontaine; daughter-in-law, Choi Aultman of Fredericksburg, VA; 8 grandchildren, Heidi (Matt) Duckro, Heather (Chad) Kean, Hollie Pope, Joshua (Amanda) Aultman, Mandy (Corey) Allinder, Hana (Richard) Bradt, Chris Aultman, and Ashley Colyer; 18 great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Jesse, C.J., Greg, Clay, Aaron, Kennadie, Colton, Brayden, Peyton, Calieb, Logan, Arriana, Karston, Audrey, McKenzie, James, and Daniel; a sister, Dorothy Sutphin of Pataskala; brothers, Ray (Mae) Aultman of Clayton, IN, Billy Aultman of Urbana, and Steve (Kathy) Aultman of Urbana; brother-in-law, Paul (Gloria) Fry of Conover; sister-in-law, Betty Dowell of Bellefontaine; sister-in-law Merry (Rick) Henry of Bellefontaine; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Frank attended Stony Creek Church in Bellefontaine. He provided for his family doing HVAC and control circuit work. He loved woodworking, teaching at Ohio Hi-Point JVS, and spending time with his family. Frank will be remembered by his love of family, his hard work, providing for his family, his distinct infectious laugh, and his many pranks he would play on his family. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Frank would do anything for anybody, if they asked.

Pastor Harold Leiss will officiate a funeral service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main Street, Bellefontaine. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Springhills Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER in Bellefontaine and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.