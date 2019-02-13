BOWLING GREEN, Fla. - Larry David Mills, 77, went to be with our Lord on February 8, 2019. He was born in Wadsworth, Ohio on November 2, 1941, to the late Carl and Evelyn Mills.

On November 10, 1962, he married the former Nikki Jo Gerry, who preceded him in death in 2015. He is survived by his children, David (Jeanne) Mills of Xenia, Ohio, Marc (Lisa) Mills of Bellefontaine, Ohio and Denise (Keith) Norris of Urbana, Ohio. Larry was a loving grandfather to 8 grandchildren, Amanda Nischwitz, Kyle (Jocelyn) Mills, Alex Mills, David (Sadie Roll) McGuire, Jace (Danielle) Mills, Dustin Norris, Austin Norris, Aubrey Norris and several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Charlene and Gary Platz. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Evelyn Mills, wife, Nikki Mills and daughter Deborah Mills.

Larry loved his family and friends. He enjoyed his new 'snowbird' home in Florida where he made many news friends and his fellowship at First United Methodist Church. Larry graduated from Wadsworth High School and from the University of Akron as an Industrial Engineer. He married the love of his life, Nikki and for 52 years they shared their love of traveling and in their retirement they enjoyed the 'Lake Life' at Indian Lake, Ohio. He was a member of the Eagles and Moose Lodge. Larry with his wife Nikki volunteered with the American Red Cross, and together they went to Louisiana to give aid to the victims of Hurricane Katrina.

Larry loved by example and taught his children the same. He enjoyed watching and encouraging his children and grandchildren while making memories. As they grew, he delighted in their success through school, college, military, sporting events, marriages, and watching his family grow. Larry coached his sons' football teams, went school clothes shopping with his girls and enjoyed golf, boating and watching football with his favorite teams, Ohio State and the Cleveland Browns.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the family's convenience. Services in Ohio are entrusted to Vernon Funeral Home, Urbana, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in Larry's memory to Vitas Healthcare Corp of Florida, 6850 New Tampa Hwy., Suite 600, Lakeland, Florida 33815 or to the American Red Cross.

A special Thank you to the staff from Vitas Healthcare.

ROBARTS FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Wauchula, FL.