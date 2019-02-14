Obituary Print Patricia "Pat" (Davis) Anderson | Visit Guest Book

ST. PARIS - Patricia "Pat" (Davis) Anderson of Saint Paris passed away at 10:55 a.m on February 13, 2019 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family. Pat was born August 8, 1947 in Troy, Ohio and is the daughter of the late Elmer and Dorothy (Hall) Davis. Pat drove a bus for Graham Local School District for 38 years. She hauled five generations of kids and loved each one. She enjoyed the outdoors, and spending time with the cows and dogs. She loved making hay and going shopping with her daughters and friends. Pat is survived by her three daughters, Linda Sue (Alvin "Chip") Bodey of Urbana, Tina Jo (Phil) Cook of DeGraff, and Sally Marie Anderson (Jon Karg) of Urbana. She was a loving grandmother to seven grandchildren, Jenni Bodey, Shelbi, Megan, Anthony and Lance Brandyberry, and Wade and Abbi Honchell; step grandchildren Kady and Wade Cook; 16 great-grandchildren; a niece, Jane Webb; and cousins Barbara, Jeff, Beldan, Patty and Shari Wall. She is also survived by the father of her children, John M. Anderson of Lena, OH. Pat will be missed by a host of friends and co-workers. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two cousins, Bethel and Evan Wall. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m on Monday, February 18, 2019 in the ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 216 S. Springfield Street, Saint Paris, Ohio with Pastor Mark Atterholt of the Grafton United Methodist Church presiding. Burial will follow in Upper Honey Creek Cemetery, S. Elm Tree Road, Saint Paris, Ohio. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 to 4 p.m on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in the funeral home. Donations may be made to Friendtown Veterinary Clinic, 4005 Ginghamsburg West Charleston Road, Tipp City, Ohio 45371 or Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice, 100 W. McCreight Ave., #400, Springfield, Ohio 45504. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com

