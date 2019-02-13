BELLEFONTAINE - Patricia Joan Snapp, 86, of Bellefontaine, passed away Saturday morning, February 9, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born in Harper, Ohio, on April 21, 1932, to the late Donald and Opal (Barcus) Cornelius.

Pat married the love of her life, Howard H. Snapp on July 4, 1950, and he preceded her in death on March 27, 1996, after 46 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by a brother Jack D. Cornelius, whom she cared for for 42 years, sisters-in-law Wilda Hayes and Avis Nicholas, brothers-in-law Richard Snapp, Dwight Snapp, Tom Hayes, and Bob Nicholas.

Pat is survived by her daughter Debra (Jerry) Newman of Huntsville; a sister Dixie (Bob) Shoffner of Bellefontaine; a nephew David (Janelle) Shoffner of Huntsville; grandson Zak Newman of Radnor; granddaughter Chassie (John) Schwemer of Kenton; great-nephews and great-niece Kyle, Kale, and Kelly Shoffner; great-granddaughters Josie and Callie Schwemer and Gretchen Newman. She is also survived by brothers-in-law Emerson (Sheila) Snapp of Huntsville, Dale (Dorothy) Snapp of Bellefontaine, Wilbur (Indy) Snapp of Georgia, Ron (Judy) Snapp of Findlay; sisters-in-law Evelyn Snapp of Russells Point, Donna Voorhies of Huntsville, Madeline "Bunny" Snapp of Rhode Island; special friends and neighbors Mark and Brenda Easton of Bellefontaine.

Pat graduated from Rushsylvania High School in 1950. She was a lifelong member of the Harper Methodist Church. She worked at DAB for several years. Howard and Pat, along with Emerson and Sheila Snapp, owned Huntsville Grain and she did the bookkeeping until their retirement. Pat loved to mow, work in her flower beds, and take care of her home.

Pastor Bryan Meadows will officiate a funeral service on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 3pm at the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, Bellefontaine, where visitation will be held from 1-3pm. Burial will be in Harper Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Dr. Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences to the family may be expressed at www.edsfh.com