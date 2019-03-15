BELLEFONTAINE - Paula E. Green, 75, of Bellefontaine, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Madison County, Ohio on April 5, 1943, the daughter of the late Paul E. and Vivian (Knox) Boysel. She is also preceded in death by a sister, Shelby and three brothers, Paul Jr., Jerry, and Don.

She is survived by four children; Russell Stemen, Jeananne Murphy, Jimmie Earl, and Leroy Hinkle, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, six sisters; Vicki, Marsha, Penny, Melody, Bonnie, and Diane, and three brothers; Jim, Tuck and Art and many nieces and nephews.

Paula had worked for Copeland in Sidney before retiring. She enjoyed reading and collecting knick-knacks and loved her animals.

Pastor Wayne Downing will officiate a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Fairview Cemetery in West Liberty.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 5455 N. High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43214.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER in Bellefontaine and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.