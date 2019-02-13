BELLEFONTAINE - Robert "Bobby" A. Benge, 39, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 2:11 a.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 in the Mary Rutan Hospital, ER.

He was born in Coshocton, Ohio on June 19, 1979, the son of Richard and the late Barbara (Cordrey) Benge.

He is survived by three daughters, Mikenna Schneider, Alexis Benge, and EmmaLee Benge-Schneider, and one grandchild on the way, a sister, Kathleen Benge, a brother, Richard Almack, his fiancé Daisy Cummins, and a former wife, April Bodmer Belnap, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

His mother, Barbara Benge and a wife, Babbett McWilliams preceded him in death.

Bobby was a 1998 graduate of West Liberty-Salem High School and Hi-Point Career Center and worked as a plumber. He enjoyed camping and fishing and going on long drives through the countryside. He loved to vacation and his favorite destination was the Outer Banks, North Carolina.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER in Bellefontaine